Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $1,196,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 129,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 31.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

