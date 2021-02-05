Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $5,628,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 551,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Hubbell by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.67.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $172.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

