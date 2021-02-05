Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,805 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Generac by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $262.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.87. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $287.55.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

