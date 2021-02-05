Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,498 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 504,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 30,391 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $320,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,886.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

