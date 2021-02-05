James Donald Farley Purchases 200,000 Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) Stock

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) Director James Donald Farley acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,636,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$381,822.

CVE FG opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Falcon Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.29 target price on Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include Central Canada Gold & Polymetalic Project that covers an area 10,392 ha located in North Ontario; Bruce Lake Property located in the Red Lake area of Northern Ontario; Camping Lake Property consists of 5 unpatented mining claims located within the Red Lake Mining District in Northwestern Ontario; and Spitfire and Sunny Boy claims covering an area of 502 ha located in south central British Columbia.

