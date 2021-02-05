James Donald Farley Purchases 200,000 Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) Stock

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) Director James Donald Farley acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,636,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$381,822.

CVE FG opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Falcon Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.29 target price on Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) in a report on Friday, October 30th.

About Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include Central Canada Gold & Polymetalic Project that covers an area 10,392 ha located in North Ontario; Bruce Lake Property located in the Red Lake area of Northern Ontario; Camping Lake Property consists of 5 unpatented mining claims located within the Red Lake Mining District in Northwestern Ontario; and Spitfire and Sunny Boy claims covering an area of 502 ha located in south central British Columbia.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG)

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.