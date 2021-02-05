Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 175.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.10. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.