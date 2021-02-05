Jack Y. Zhang Sells 37,931 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.10 million, a P/E ratio of 135.64 and a beta of 0.87.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.