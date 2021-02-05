Jack Y. Zhang Sells 37,931 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.10 million, a P/E ratio of 135.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.