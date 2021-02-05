Jack C. Liu Sells 2,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $64.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 595,156 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,691,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
