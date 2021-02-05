Jack C. Liu Sells 2,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $64.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 595,156 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,691,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.