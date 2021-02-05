ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 98.17 ($1.28).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ITV stock traded up GBX 4.35 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 110.90 ($1.45). 7,130,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,474,749. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.31. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 139.22 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92). Also, insider Edward Carter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £46,500 ($60,752.55).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

