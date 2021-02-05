Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,822 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,066,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 585,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,033,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 689,260 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

