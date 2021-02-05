iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after buying an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after buying an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $65,518,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $127.78. 23,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,077. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.