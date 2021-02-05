iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Lifted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,925,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after buying an additional 110,848 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,593,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 79,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 49,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $129.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

