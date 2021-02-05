iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

