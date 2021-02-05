iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 267.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $66.32 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

