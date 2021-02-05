iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.38

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.38 and last traded at $108.38, with a volume of 494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.