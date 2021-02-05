iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.40. 4,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 23,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87.

