iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $314.80 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $314.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.03.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

