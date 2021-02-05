IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRS stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.62.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

