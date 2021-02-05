iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at BTIG Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $283.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IRTC. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.77.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $175.37 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.73 and a 200-day moving average of $214.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total transaction of $1,155,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,669 shares of company stock worth $20,835,262. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

