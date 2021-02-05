iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZB) Trading Down 1.7%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZB) was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.59 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 28,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.