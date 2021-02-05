iPath B Bloomberg Tin Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of iPath B Bloomberg Tin Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.87 and last traded at $61.55. 1,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Tin Ttl Ret ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Tin Ttl Ret ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.