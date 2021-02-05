Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 47,388 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,061% compared to the typical volume of 4,080 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

VXRT stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $990.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 278.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 106,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

