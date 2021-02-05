Investors Purchase High Volume of Par Pacific Call Options (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,817 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,927% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 424,408 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

NYSE PARR opened at $14.54 on Friday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $20.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $784.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

