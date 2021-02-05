Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Reduced by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,685,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after buying an additional 406,776 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 223,002 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after buying an additional 129,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,923,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

