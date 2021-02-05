Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.90

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 4250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 233,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,453 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

