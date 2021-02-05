Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.15

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.15 and traded as low as $89.38. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $89.40, with a volume of 25,190 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.4% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 257,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

