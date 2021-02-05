Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,656 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,785,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 268,629 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 189,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

