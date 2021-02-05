Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stake Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,170,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,752,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after purchasing an additional 337,139 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 792,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 588,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO opened at $22.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.