Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 97,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 48,057 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter.

BSJN stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97.

