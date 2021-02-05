Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLW opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

