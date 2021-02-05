Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.33.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU opened at $392.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

