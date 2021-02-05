Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Trading 8.6% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.54. 202,791 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 91,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

Get Intevac alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Intevac by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intevac during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intevac by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intevac during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a market cap of $151.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.96.

About Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.