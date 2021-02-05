Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 938 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,961,000 after purchasing an additional 92,340 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

ADSK opened at $300.49 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 156.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

