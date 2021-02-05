Intersect Capital LLC Sells 3,518 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $37.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

