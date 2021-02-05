Intersect Capital LLC Sells 11,018 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.1% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

