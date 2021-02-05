Intersect Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,016 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $47,491,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $208.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

