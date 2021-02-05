Intersect Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $117,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $428,906.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,400.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock worth $1,777,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMKR. Citigroup increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

AMKR opened at $17.15 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.