Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,119,000 after acquiring an additional 92,532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,583,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,301,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,139,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,976,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,270,000 after acquiring an additional 152,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 176,052 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72.

