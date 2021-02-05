Intersect Capital LLC Invests $268,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

