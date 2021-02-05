Intersect Capital LLC Buys Shares of 22,984 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.