Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,334 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,524,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Shares of COP opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

