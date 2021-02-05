Intersect Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after acquiring an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 208,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $519.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,977 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,053. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

