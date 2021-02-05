International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

IMXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.86.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 123,472 shares of company stock worth $2,017,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in International Money Express by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in International Money Express by 887.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

