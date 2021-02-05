Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.60 ($21.40).

In other Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total value of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48).

ICP opened at GBX 1,787 ($23.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,726.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,472.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s payout ratio is 97.61%.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

