INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) Trading Down 5.2%

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) shares traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.02. 864,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,283,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. INSU Acquisition Corp. II comprises about 0.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned 0.28% of INSU Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:INAQ)

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

