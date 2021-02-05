Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,899 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $46.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

