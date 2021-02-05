Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 641 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

VZ stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

