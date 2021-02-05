Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 518 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

LYB stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

