Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 329 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.