Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTV stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.50. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.